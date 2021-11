People are seen kayaking at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 infections continued on its downward trend for the third day in a row with the country recording 5,143 new cases today.

This is a drop of 19 new cases from yesterday where Malaysia recorded 5,162 Covid-19 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,551,452.

