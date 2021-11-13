Melaka polls is Putra’s gateway to GE15, says president

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said the Melaka State Election is a launchpad for his party to face the 15th general election. — Bernama file pic

MELAKA, Nov 13 — The move by Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) to contest in the Melaka State Election is a launchpad for the party to face the 15th general election (GE15), said its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali.

He said Putra is the third force and is not affiliated to any other party.

“Putra is an umbrella for all Malaysians who embrace security and well-being, untainted and with moral,” he said in a statement here today.

Ibrahim said Putra was determined to right the wrongs so that all races in Malaysia were equally balanced in all aspects of life.

He said this included the equal distribution of the country’s economy, one policy, no ‘double standard’ and the pursuance of national security for its people.

“The indigenous people with 70 per cent majority, must be respected as the original race and their livelihood must be secured before they give face to other parties or risk the rights of the race as guaranteed in the constitution of the country,” he asserted.

Putra is fielding candidates in five state (DUN) seats in the Melaka polls scheduled for Nov 20.

The five candidates are Melaka Putra Liaison chairman Mohd Aluwi Sari who is contesting in the Pengkalan Batu state seat; state Putra Youth chief Mohamad Hashidi Mohd Zin (Paya Rumput); Nazatul Asyraf Md Dom (Rambai River); Melaka Putra Women’s Bureau chief Laila Norinda Maon (Gadek); and Melaka Putra division chief Mohd Faizal Amzah (Duyong). — Bernama