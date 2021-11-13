Former Felda chairman Raja Muhammad Alias receives ‘Tun’ title, heads Agong’s birthday honours list

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former Felda Group chairman Tan Sri Raja Muhammad Alias Raja Muhammad Ali today headed a list of 1,207 people who were conferred federal awards and medals by the King.

Raja Muhammad Alias was conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title Tun, in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday this year.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg received the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN), which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

A total of 18 individuals were conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which also carries the title’Tan Sri’.

They are Chief Judge of Sabah dan Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim; Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun; Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki and Malaysian International Islamic University (UIAM) president Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar

Other PSM recipients are Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) Board of Directors member Datuk Dr Ismail Ibrahim; Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan; expert in astronomy and astrophysics Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr Mazlan Othman; Leong Hup International Berhad executive director Datuk Lau Eng Guang; Khazanah Nasional Berhad Board of Directors member Datuk Mohammed Azlan Hashim and The Edge Media executive chairman Datuk Tong Kooi Ong.

Also awarded the PSM are Ikhlas Capital chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir Tun Razak; LB Aluminium Berhad executive chairman Datuk Leow Chong Howa; Perfect Group Holdings Limited executive director Datuk Tan Jyh Yaong; former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia permanent chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Shariff Omar; former MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai; Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak permanent chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

A total of 18 individuals received the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) and two individuals were conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD). The awards come with the title “Datuk”.

The recipients of PJN included Court of Appeal Judge Datuk ESM Nantha Balan; Companies Commission of Malaysia chief executive officer Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz; Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Bintulu Campus Prof Dr Jayum Anak Jawan; former national badminton player Datuk Misbun Sidek and Celcom Axiata Berhad chief executive officer Mohamad Idham Nawawi.

For the PSD award, the recipients are Division Secretary, Human Resource Division of the Prime Minister’s Department Shahrul Kamal Osman and former Assistant Chief of Staff of Personnel Services, Malaysian Armed Forces Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Azlan Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, 33 individuals were bestowed the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) and they included Sarawak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian; Kuala Krai Member of Parliament Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman and PAS Youth chief Senator Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

Sixty-one individuals were bestowed the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM); Johan Setia Diraja -JSD (three) ; Kesatria Mangku Negara — KMN (205); Kesatria Setia Diraja — KSD (seven); Ahli Mangku Negara — AMN (303); Pingat Pangkuan Negara — PPN (514); Bentara Setia Diraja — BSD (38) ) and there were two recipients for the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB).

Among the JSM recipients were MACC director (Security) Mohammad Soib Abdullah; Director-General of Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges Zainab Ahmad and former national bowler Shalin Zulkifli.

For the JSD recipients, two of them are Istana Negara officials, namely the Dang Perwara of the Management Division Datuk Hamimah A. Karim and and Assistant Grand Chamberlain ( Sophian Ab Rahman, while the third recipient is former Brickfields district police chief Anuar Omar.

The recipients of the KMN, among others, are Head of Strategic Planning, Strategic Planning Division, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin; Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali; Sentul district police chief ACP C. S. Shanmugamoorthy and MIC Youth chief TR Thinalan.

Two members of the elite Senoi Praaq unit of the Royal Malaysia Police, the late Sjn Baharuddin Ramli and Sjn Norihan s/o Tari, who were involved in a shooting incident at the Malaysia-Thai border in November last year were conferred the Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) award. — Bernama