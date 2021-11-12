Miti: PM Ismail Sabri to lead Malaysian delegation at Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2021

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivered a recorded speech in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly Putrajaya, September 25, 2021. The ministry said Malaysia is expected to share the nation’s views on strategic collective efforts with regards to mutual vaccine recognition and safe measures for cross-border travels, among others. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will lead the Malaysian delegation at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) scheduled at 7pm today.

Set to be chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, all 21 Apec Economic Leaders are expected to participate in the meeting.

Themed “Join, Work, Grow, Together”, the Apec Economic Leaders are expected to deliberate on issues related to revitalising the region, socially and economically.

“Recognising the need to swiftly address impacts of Covid-19, the AELM will also explore efforts and collaborations necessary to accelerate economic recovery and create sustainable growth for the region in the post-pandemic era,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) today.

The ministry said Malaysia is expected to share the nation’s views on strategic collective efforts with regards to mutual vaccine recognition, safe measures for cross-border travels, intensifying technology and innovation, as well as the advancement of sustainability and green growth that could reap future benefits in fostering regional recovery.

At the end of the AELM, the Apec Economic Leaders are expected to endorse the 2021 Apec Economic Leaders’ Declaration as well as adoption of the Implementation Plan of Putrajaya Vision 2040 to chart the trajectory of Apec over the next two decades.

“Indeed, this will progressively advance towards achieving its vision to have an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations,” said Miti.

In leading up to the AELM and as part of the active engagement with the private sector, the Apec Economic Leaders will hold a dialogue with the Apec Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

Ismail Sabri together with Permanent Members of ABAC Malaysia, Datuk Rohana Mahmood, Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam Abdullah, and Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz will participate in the discussion on the way forward for the region to emerge from the health crisis victoriously. — Bernama