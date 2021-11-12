Dr Noor Hisham: Five million Covid test kits sold but not many updating results on MySejahtera

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said almost five million self test kits were sold nationwide however registrations or updates on MySejahtera have been low. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Self-test Covid-19 kits have been flying off the shelves nationwide but not many have been reporting the outcome of their results.

“It could be they are keeping it and haven’t used it but we do know most cases that were reported were negative,” he said in a press conference.

“We have the three ways of testing which is the lab, saliva and swab tests registrations or updating their results on MySejahtera is up to them to do.

“However, we would like to encourage everyone to post their results on the app so we can gather all the data to make better decisions.”

As of October 29, the Medical Device Authority has approved a total of 54 Covid-19 self-test kits which include nasal swab, saliva or both.

Regardless if you got positive or negative results, it is recommended that you submit your Covid-19 self-test results via MySejahtera.

The Ministry of Health also recommends that you perform a self-screening before you travel interstate so as not to spread the virus.