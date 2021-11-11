Serian being considered for sports theme park, says MP

Datuk Seri Richard Riot Anak Jaem speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya May 15, 2017. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUCHING, Nov 11 — The setting up of a sports theme park is being mulled for Serian, revealed Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) said a group from Technology Mate Pte Ltd expressed such idea when meeting him at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya yesterday.

The group was led by a former national badminton player Ong Ewe Hock who is a three-time Thomas Cup silver medalist.

“They are expected to visit Serian end of this month to do survey,” he said in a Facebook post.

On another matter, Riot said he had been finding time to keep fit by playing badminton in the evenings while in Kuala Lumpur.

He said he managed to find slot at a sports complex in Puchong in order to exercise and play some badminton which is his favourite sport. — Borneo Post



