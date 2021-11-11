Melaka Umno chief Rauf denies interfering with former CM’s duties

Barisan Nasional’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh leaves the Dewan Kompleks Japerun nomination centre in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh reportedly rubbished claims that he interfered with former chief minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali's duties, chalking up the allegations to a mere political stunt by Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Local news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Ab Rauf as saying that he, as the head of Melaka Umno, managed political affairs for the party and had a good working relationship with Sulaiman.

“As we were close, it was perceived that there was interference from me in the chief minister’s job,”

“But that did not happen. As someone who has experience in managing the state, the chief minister knew how the state government should be managed.

“I feel that the accusations were to distract from the real issue, that the political crisis in Melaka was caused by Idris’ desire to become chief minister again,” Ab Rauf reportedly said.

Idris, one of the four assemblymen who withdrew support for Sulaiman as chief minister, had said “there can’t be two lions on top one mountain” during the announcement of his withdrawal on October 4.

Idris, also a former chief minister, has since left Umno to join Pakatan Harapan (PH), now standing as PKR’s candidate for the Asahan seat in the upcoming state election.

“Everything Idris said was incorrect. Why should I respond to incorrect things? To me, Idris Haron is no longer a political issue for us. He has already moved on to a party that’s going against Umno’s struggle.” Ab Rauf was quoted as saying

“There’s no need for any statement to defend myself against mere slander,” he reportedly added.

Ab Rauf also reportedly said that he had no qualms with Sulaiman being named Barisan Nasional’s (BN) pick for chief minister should the coalition win the state election.

The state poll looks set to be a three-way fight between candidates fielded by the three main coalitions — PH, BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Early voting will begin on November 16, while polling day is set for November 20.

Ab Rauf is Umno’s candidate for the Bidara seat.