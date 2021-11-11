Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat to see country through endemic phase, says PM Ismail Sabri

A family watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri October 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) launched today, is as preparation to help Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) face and cope with the endemic phase of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said ANMS is aimed at cultivating a healthy lifestyle and promoting environmental sustainability to support the health and wellbeing of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said the agenda, a health wellness package which had been researched, planned and subsequently introduced by the government through the Health Ministry as the main driver, is participated directly by the Housing and Local Government Ministry with the involvement of other ministries and agencies.

“The ANMS agenda is for a period of 10 years, from 2021 to 2030 and the implementation is to be divided into two terms; the first from 2021 until 2025, and the second from 2026 and will end in 2030.”

He said this when launching ANMS which was aired over TV1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today. — Bernama