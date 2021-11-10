Penang Health Dept destroys 1,620kg celery from China with excess pesticide residue

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — The Penang Health Department today disposed of 1,620 kilogrammes of celery imported from China worth RM12,960 after they were detected to contain pesticide residue above the permitted limit.

Penang Health director Dr Ma’arof Sudin said the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division had confiscated all the celery following the inspection that found they contained pesticide residue.

“Today, a total of 1,620 kilogrammes of celery imported from China through Penang’s international gateway has been disposed of because the vegetables were detected to contain Organonitrogen pesticide residue in excess of the permitted limit,” he said in a statement here today.

He said based on the department’s monitoring last year, an average of 12.2 per cent of pesticide residue violations had been detected and traceability had been implemented and notified to relevant producers and importers of agricultural products.

“As a result, the department continues with the efforts to check on the presence of pesticide residues in agricultural products and actions have been taken at various levels to ensure that all producers, sellers, agents and importers of agricultural products comply with the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985,” he said, adding that this was to ensure that consumers were protected from issues concerning food safety. — Bernama