Air Selangor: Water supply to 13 affected areas in KL fully restored

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Water supply in 13 areas which was disrupted due to a burst pipie at the Middle Ring Road 2 since yesterday has been fully restored at noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the company thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

She advised consumers to obtain information on water supply disruptions through Air Selangor official communication mediums, such as the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its website at www.airselangor.com.

Queries and complaints can be submitted to Pusat Perhubungan Air Selangor at 15300 or Help Centre at the Air Selangor application. — Bernama