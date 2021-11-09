PM Ismail Sabri arrives in Jakarta for three-day official visit to Indonesia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets with President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 9, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, Nov 9 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived in Jakarta today for a three-day official visit to Indonesia, at the invitation of President Joko Widodo.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport here in a government jet at about 10.10am, accompanied by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz with both donning the Malaysian batik which will be the official attire during the visit.

They were greeted by Indonesia’s Education, Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim and Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who had arrived earlier.

Also present Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq and Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Director for Protocol Irvan Bukhari.

The prime minister and the Malaysian delegation will put up at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, at Mega Kuningan in Jakarta’s central business district.

This will be Ismail Sabri’s first visit to the neighbouring country since sworn in as the country’s ninth prime minister on August 21, 2021.

Ismail Sabri’s busy schedule here includes meetings with the president also known as Jokowi here and the Indonesian business community, chief editors of Indonesian media and the Malaysian diaspora here.

The prime minister is also expected to witness the signing of memoranda of understanding and agreement between the two countries and pay a visit to a defence industry facility in Bandung.

This visit is held in accordance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures set by both governments. — Bernama