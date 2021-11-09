Minister: Communications Ministry to roll out first 5G network in Malaysia tomorrow

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will launch the country’s first 5G network tomorrow in a bid to provide faster Internet facilities for the people.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the 5G rollout is for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya for the first year before it is expanded in stages until it reaches 36 per cent nationwide coverage.

“Next year, the 5G rollout will be focused on densely populated states, including Penang, Selangor, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak,” he told the media after presenting the Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid to about 200 families at Rumah [email protected] Seasons, here, today.

Annuar also witnessed the handing over of 2,000 food baskets contributed by Shopee Malaysia to Rumah Prihatin to assist those in need and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annuar said the 5G services were a game changer for the economy of the future as it would enable the creation of job opportunities in various high-tech activities.

In addition, under the ongoing National Digital Network (JENDELA), Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) are set to be created to ensure the people had a platform to keep abreast of the latest digital technological developments or conduct businesses via e-commerce.

“All these must be capitalised by the people. That’s why the ministry, through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), will also open PEDi in Rumah Prihatin here to train city folks to get involved in digital economic activities.

“This matches our goal of encouraging them to resume economic activities or income-generating programmes, in line with the country’s transition towards the (Covid-19) endemic stage,” he said. — Bernama