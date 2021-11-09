Dewan Rakyat shines spotlight on issues facing contract doctors today

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The issue on permanent appointments for contract doctors and the government’s move in facing the second wave of the Hartal Doktor Kontrak, a movement by Health Ministry contract doctors. will be among the focus at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, they will be raised by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) to the Minister of Health during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Meanwhile, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) will ask Senior Works Minister on preparations made by the ministry to prevent untoward incidents, especially in the East Coast states, on roads and slopes that have the potential to collapse, in view of the approaching monsoon season.

There will also be a question for Science, Technology and Innovation Minister from Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin), who wanted to know about the country’s export of hydrogen energy for 2020 to June 2021, as well as measures taken by the ministry to strengthen the industry.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) will ask Senior Education Minister on measures taken by the ministry to ensure students who cannot follow online learning methods, especially the level one students, to master reading, writing and counting (3M) skills.

Meanwhile, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) will pose a question to Higher Education Minister on the percentage of marketability of graduates who graduated in 2019 to 2021.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its 10th day today, will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022).

The bill, which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29, has been debated by 64 MPs as of yesterday.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate on the bill at the policy level will be held until this Thursday before the winding up session by the relevant ministers begins on Nov 15.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama