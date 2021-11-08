Home Ministry: ‘Police cartel’ a non-issue following initial probe, but matter now with EAIC

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said there were no issues arising from the so-called cartel amongst senior police officers of the agency across all ranks based on initial investigations conducted. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The supposed ‘cartel’ within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is a non-issue, following initial probes conducted over said allegations within the force, according to a written parliamentary reply by the Home Ministry today.

In the reply to Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said there were no issues arising from the so-called cartel amongst senior police officers of the agency across all ranks based on initial investigations conducted.

Gobind had wanted the government to state the action taken following the allegations revealed by then inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in March 2021 about a police cartel that wants to dominate the security forces for its own benefit and receives money from criminal syndicates.

“However, PDRM has also extended the matter to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to ensure the conduct of a transparent and free investigation,” Hamzah said.

In the reply, Hamzah did not furnish additional details as to the investigation findings.

The allegation stemmed from Abdul Hamid’s revelation prior to his retirement on a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” that comprised younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its own benefit.

Previously, IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani gave his assurance in May this year that he will continue Abdul Hamid’s efforts to rid the police force of tarnishment caused by rogue officers.

Acryl Sani was also quoted as saying the EIAC has been notified and invited to conduct their own internal investigation against the enforcement agency for any misconduct.