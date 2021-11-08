Fomca: Display prices of food items clearly to avoid confusion among consumers

The Malaysia Consumer Association said customers were unclear about wet goods prices. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Food traders and restaurant operators are advised to display clear price lists and descriptions of items for sale at their outlets to prevent confusion among consumers.

Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca) deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said most customers did not understand or were unclear about the prices displayed at restaurants, especially involving the sale of wet goods such as fish.

“Usually, wet items such as fish are sold in grammes, but the weight of the fish can often reach more than one kilogramme which can lead to confusion as customers have to calculate the actual price themselves.

“That is why there must be a price tag and a clear explanation so that customers understand how the price is calculated before making a decision,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Yusof also said communication between traders and customers was very important in addressing the issue of confusion.

“Traders need to weigh the wet items in front of the customer and announce the price so that customers can decide to place an order or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Department of Business Management and Entrepreneurship, Faculty of Management and Economics, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Assoc Prof Zuraidah Zainol said consumers usually have a perception that the price of fish offered at restaurants is the same as in the market.

She opined that customers should do some ‘survey’ on the restaurants they intend to visit to avoid misunderstanding, especially on the price of food items.

It was reported that a Facebook user had expressed shock after he was charged RM1196.80 for a sea bass dish while eating at a floating restaurant in Langkawi.

The copy of the receipt, uploaded by the Facebook user has also gone viral on social media. — Bernama