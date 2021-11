Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has now seen 2,506,309 cases since the pandemic started. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 infection numbers continue to drop as the country records 4,343 new cases today.

This is the fourth consecutive day the number of new cases have been reducing.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry recorded 4,701 new cases, down from 4,922 last Friday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has now seen 2,506,309 cases since the pandemic started.

