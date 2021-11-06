Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to former national cyclist’s family

The King and Queen have expressed their condolences to the family of former national cyclist Abdullah Shafie through a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook account.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their condolences to the family of former national cyclist, Abdullah Shafie, who died yesterday.

Their Majesties said that they were saddened by Abdullah’s passing, and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this situation.

“Their Majesties pray for his soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the believers.

“Their Majesties appreciate and praise highly his service, deeds and sacrifices for the country,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara's Facebook yesterday evening.

The late Abdullah represented the national cycling squad at the Asian Games in New Delhi in 1982. ― Bernama