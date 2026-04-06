JOHOR BAHRU, April 6 — Celebrations for the official birthday of Malaysia’s King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, began today with the ‘Istiadat Meletak Kerja’ (initiation) ceremony at Istana Besar, here.

According to a post on the monarch’s official Facebook page, the ceremony was marked by the raising of the Johor Government’s ceremonial flag at 8.30am.

Proceedings began with a parade of 10 personnel from the Askar Timbalan Setia Negeri Johor carrying the flag to the palace memorial, followed by the flag-tying ritual.

The flag-raising was preceded by a formal proclamation by Dato’ Penghulu Istiadat Datuk Obet Tawil, who held the ceremonial mace, and a prayer recital by Johor Mufti Yahya Ahmad.

In the proclamation, it was announced that the flag will fly from today until the conclusion of the King’s official birthday celebrations.

The ceremony also featured a military band performance and a seven-gun salute by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

Among those present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir, along with senior state officials and heads of department.

The last ‘Istiadat Meletak Kerja’ was held in November 2023 in conjunction with the Sultan of Johor’s birthday celebrations. — Bernama