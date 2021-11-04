GPS out to win more seats in Sarawak election, says PBB veep

PBB vice-president, Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said following the end of the emergency proclamation in Sarawak by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday, Sarawak had to hold the state election within 60 days after it being gazetted. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 4 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to win more seats in the upcoming 12th Sarawak State Election.

PBB vice-president, Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said following the end of the emergency proclamation in Sarawak by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday, Sarawak had to hold the state election within 60 days after it being gazetted.

Rundi, who is also Sarawak utilities minister, said GPS had already activated its election machinery and was now fully prepared for the 12th state election.

“GPS is focusing on retaining all its seats won in the 11th state election. In fact, it is confident of winning more seats in the state election this time,” he said when contacted, here, today.

He added that GPS was ready to face the opposition in this state election with the determination to steer Sarawak towards becoming a developed state, as had been stated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

In the 11th Sarawak state election held in 2016, the four local parties in GRS that came under Barisan Nasional (BN) at the time, won 72 of the 82 seats contested, before deciding to quit BN and set up GPS in 2018. — Bernama