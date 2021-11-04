Covid-19: 1,047 new cases of Delta variant detected from Oct 29 until today, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of cases including SARS-CoV-2, categorised as VOC and variant of interest (VOI), to 3,692. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A total of 1,047 new variant of concern (VOC) cases, namely, the Delta, has been detected from October 29 until today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of cases including SARS-CoV-2, categorised as VOC and variant of interest (VOI), to 3,692.

“Of the total number of cases detected, 3,672 are of the VOC and 20, the VOI,” he said in a statement, here, today.

“Of the VOC cases up to now, 3,432 are of the Delta variant; 226, the Beta variant and 14, the Alpha variant.

“Meanwhile, out of the VOI cases, 13 are of the Theta variant; four, the Kappa variant and three, the Eta variant,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said these cases were detected through a continuous study conducted by the Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM-Unimas), UKM Medical Molecular Biology Institute (UMBI-UKM), Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute (iPROMISE-UiTM) and Malaysia Genome Institute (MGI). — Bernama