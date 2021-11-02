Judge says deterrent sentence needed in case of naval cadet’s death

Zulkarnain Idros, father of marine cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 2, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah said a tough sentence was needed against 18 former National Defence University Malaysia (UPNM) students charged with murdering and injuring fellow cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

In reading his judgment earlier today, Azman said these sentences were crucial to educate the public and to deter such incidents, especially with the grim circumstance that led to Zulfarhan’s death where he was branded 90 times with a steam iron.

“I look at the punishment as something that must be done so that the pain will deter such incidents from occurring again.

“If you look at the body of the deceased, I can’t imagine because even if you are hit on the hand by a steam iron, it is really painful.

“If it’s on sensitive areas (of the body) . I don’t know how you would categorise the perpetrators. You could be a young offender but your actions are just like a hardcore criminal, a criminal with no remorse.

“I feel sorry for your family members because of your actions. If you had not done it, you would have been officers in the armed forces today,” he said.

Earlier today, Azman found six former UPNM students Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri and Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali guilty for causing Zulfarhan’s death under Section 304(a), where they are culpable for homicide not amounting to murder.

All of the aforementioned former armed forces cadets were sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment.

For the 12 others namely Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif, Muhammad Adib Iman and Mohamad Syazwan were found guilty under Section 330 of the Penal code for intentionally causing hurt to the victim and were sentenced to three-year imprisonment.

However, Azman granted a stay of execution for the 12 pending an appeal.