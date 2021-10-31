Md Nasir Ibrahim appointed new Finas CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim has been appointed as the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) new chief executive officer effective tomorrow (Nov 1) until Oct 30, 2023.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek in a statement today said Md Nasir would replace Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri whose service ended on Oct 15.

He said Md Nasir received a Doctor of Philosophy in Arts Education degree from the University of Tasmania, Australia in 2008 and a postdoctoral qualification in the same field from Sheffield Hallam University, the United Kingdom in 2014.

“His vast experience and prominence in the field of creative industry management as well as policy development, governance and education in arts and culture at the local and international levels has been proven by his excellence in carrying out responsibilities including as Deputy Rector of Academic Affairs at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) and a lecturer at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

“KKMM is confident that his expertise and vast experience in the field of creative industry, especially cultural arts can drive Finas as a leading body to encourage, preserve and contribute to the development of the country’s film industry.

“I believe the synergy between him and Finas Corporation members will continue to enhance the direction, planning and implementation efforts to boost the film industry and the creative economy locally and internationally,” he said. — Bernama