Cabinet ministers express sadness over Masing’s death

Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing passed away this morning, October 31, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The passing of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing this morning was truly felt by Cabinet ministers who expressed their sadness over the loss of an experienced leader.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Sarawak had lost a veteran leader who was credible, committed and had contributed a lot to the development of the state.

“His demise is not only a great loss to Sarawak but also to Malaysia in general. My condolences to his family,” the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament (MP) wrote on Facebook.

Masing, who is also Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05am today. He was 72.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sarawak General Hospital in September after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for follow-up treatment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili and deputy minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, in a statement on Facebook, said Masing had contributed a lot to the country, especially Sarawak.

“Indeed, all the services and contributions rendered by Masing will be remembered forever,” they said.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP said Sarawak had lost a great leader.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also Kapit MP said he was saddened by the news of Masing’s passing.

“My deepest condolences and sending my thoughts and prayers to the family. May God grants the family strength to go through this difficult time,” he said.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong also described Masing’s death as a great loss to the people and the country, adding that his services and sacrifices, especially for Sarawak, would be remembered forever. — Bernama