People wearing protective masks shop at Little India, Klang ahead of the upcoming Deepavali festival celebrations on October 23, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 6,060 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period.

This means today saw a drop of 417 cases from yesterday’s figure of 6,377 infections.

Cumulatively, the total number of cases recorded in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic is now 2,460,809.

