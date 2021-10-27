Negri Sembilan MB urges federal govt to give Covid-19 booster shots to state excos, assemblymen

Negri Sembilan MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said a total of 3,442 frontline workers in the state had received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots since October 22. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Oct 27 ― The Negri Sembilan government has asked the federal government to consider giving the Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to all the state executive councillors and assemblymen.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was because they were the ones who have to deal with the people hence needed more protection against the pandemic.

“Most of the MPs have received the booster shot, therefore at the state level we suggest that we also be given the shots,” he told reporters after chairing the executive council meeting here today.

In the meantime, he said a total of 3,442 frontline workers in the state had received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots since October 22.

Apart from the frontliners, senior citizens aged 60 and above will also be given this booster shot, he said. ― Bernama