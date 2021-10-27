Mat Sabu: Pakatan to decide on seat distribution for Melaka polls soon

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the matter was still being discussed by the coalition. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) will decide on the distribution of seats for the Melaka State Election soon.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the matter was still being discussed by the coalition.

“It is being discussed, it will be decided in a day or two,” he said when met by reporters during the presentation of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) 2022 Budget at Parliament House here today.

Mohamad said the position of four former Melaka State Assemblymen in the polls was also being discussed.

On October 5, four Melaka state assemblymen announced that they had withdrawn support for the state government led by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, which saw the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for the polls on Nov 20.

The four assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Bebas-Pengkalan Batu).

Earlier, Idris was reported to have said that the four of them had left it up to the PH leadership to determine their position in the Melaka state polls.

However, DAP has reportedly rejected Norhizam Hassan’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, PH Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also PKR president, called on the PH machinery to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set for the state polls. ― Bernama