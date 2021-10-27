Domestic Trade Ministry unveils list of items under price control during Deepavali

People wearing protective masks shop at Little India, Klang ahead of the upcoming Deepavali festival celebrations on October 23, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) has listed 11 items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) to be enforced from Nov 1 to 7 in conjunction with Deepavali which will be celebrated next week.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 11 items are live chicken, standard chicken, super, imported mutton; grade A, B and C chicken egg; red chilli, tomato; coconut and grated coconut.

“The price of these items is controlled to stabilise their price and supply," he said at the virtual launch of the Deepavali SHMMP 2021 today.

He said the maximum price scheme of the items is applicable in 91 districts in Peninsular Malaysia, 27 districts in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

For Sarawak, implementation of the scheme only involved four districts, namely Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, he added.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the ministry would work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry to ensure adequate supply of goods and the price remained reasonable during the festive period.

Enforcement officers from the ministry will also be at shopping locations such as markets, farmers' markets and supermarkets to conduct inspections and monitoring, he added. — Bernama