Rais Yatim says Guan Dee’s death a great loss to Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The death of Senator Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi is a great loss to the country’s legislative institution, said Dewan Negara speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

He described the late Guan Dee as a gentle and compassionate person and that the Dewan Negara had witnessed his contributions to the people and country.

“We are deeply saddened by his departure. Rest in peace, Guan Dee. Your old friend — Rais Yatim,” he said in a post on Parliament of Malaysia Facebook page today.

Members of Parliament and the Senate also expressed their condolences to Guan Dee’s bereaved family through the social media site.

Guan Dee, 67, who was also Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR Sabah) secretary-general, died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital this afternoon.

He was appointed as senator for the period December 16, 2020 to December 15, 2023 and had served as deputy tourism, arts and culture minister in the Perikatan Nasional administration under former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama