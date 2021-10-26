Hadi: PAS governments in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu prove fairness possible under ‘Keluarga Malaysia’

In an endorsement of the concept Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob introduced, the Islamist party president said PAS understood the need for multiracial and inter-religious harmony in Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The state governments of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah under PAS showed that justice and equality were attainable within the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept, party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang asserted today.

In an endorsement of the concept Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob introduced, the Islamist party president said PAS understood the need for multiracial and inter-religious harmony in Malaysia.

“PAS accepts the reality of bringing together the various races and religions in Malaysia with a fair approach, without forcing of faith but bound to help one another, based on basic humanity and a big family from various races and religions,” he said on Twitter today.

“PAS through the administration of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, has successfully shown that equality for all is a reality, through the right to religion, community and welfare by an Islamic-led government,” he added.

He said that the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept should be instilled all levels of government and be the guiding principle when implementing the 12th Malaysia Plan and Budget 2022.

“We accept a Keluarga Malaysia concept led by Islam to guarantee the country’s stability and we invite everyone to support this noble intention for the benefit and wellbeing of all,” he said.

Ismail Sabri’s “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family) concept outlines three main characteristics: inclusivity, common ground and contentment.

Among others, his focus is to unite all Malaysians to put aside their political differences and achieve stability, as well as bridging economic gaps.

In general, the overall message of this concept is that the Malaysian Family can accept similarities and differences based on the values and characteristics of the Malaysian Family based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.