Covid-19: Birthday celebration could have created new cluster in Ranau, says Sabah minister

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — A birthday celebration could have created the Kimolohing Cluster in Ranau with 49 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in the cluster until today, said Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

“The index case in this community cluster is a local man who was detected to be positive for Covid-19 on October 18.

“Based on the initial investigation, the index case held a series of birthday celebration on October 12 until 14 at his house. Then on October 16, he attended a birthday celebration at a relative’s house.

“The index case has been having the symptoms since October 17, undergone screening the next day and was found to be positive.

“The screening of close contacts was conducted with 48 individuals from the same locality detected to be positive, thus bringing the cumulative number of cases in this cluster to 49,” he said in a statement.

Masidi also said that 565 Covid-19 new cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number in Sabah to 215,079 while 820 cases recovered, bringing the total number thus far to 204,633. — Bernama