Sexual harassment Bill to be tabled in December, says deputy minister

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will table the Bill on sexual harassment before the end of the parliamentary sitting in December.

Its deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said it would be tabled after receiving approval from the relevant agencies and Cabinet.

At a media conference held at Parliament building today, she said that so far from the legal aspects, there were already Acts protecting women from sexual harassment such as the Penal Code (Act 574) and Employment Act 1955 (Act 574).

Siti Zailah hoped women who were victims of sexual harassment would lodge complaints to the ministry or police so that the information given could be recorded and action taken against the perpetrators. — Bernama