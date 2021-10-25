Sabah Speaker says former Warisan info chief still Sindumin rep despite leaving party

Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, the former Warisan information chief, declared he was quitting Warisan to be an independent assemblyman supporting the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — Sabah Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya said Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob remained the elected representative for the seat despite objections from his former Parti Warisan Sabah.

Kadzim said he has perused the documents submitted by Dr Yusof — a statutory declaration that he was revoking pledges made while with Warisan before the state election and a statutory declaration stating he had not signed any resignation letter.

He also examined a letter from a legal firm claiming they were appointed by Dr Yusof, along with a purported resignation letter signed by him and dated October 8, 2021.

“I have received three documents from Datuk Dr Yusof, and two document from Parti Warisan or its agent.

“To determine the status of the Sindumin seat, I am guided by the documents submitted to me, the meeting conducted on October 11 (with Dr Yusof in person), the law as it now standings and the case of the Sebatik assemblyman which is similar with the issue at hand,” he said.

“Hence, although Datuk Dr Yusof is no longer a member of Parti Warisan, the state seat did not fall vacant when he decided to leave the party on October 8,” said Kadzim in a statement today.

Warisan, who had called the September 2020 snap polls when faced with an attempted takeover, has moved to compel its assemblymen who quit the party to resign from their seat by way of a pre-signed and undated resignation letter.

Dr Yusof, the former Warisan information chief, declared he was quitting Warisan to be an independent assemblyman supporting the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Warisan submitted the pre-signed resignation letter purportedly by the Sindumin assemblyman to Kadzim in the hope of getting the seat vacated.

Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Ami left Warisan in February in similar circumstances. Warisan has since filed a suit again Hassan, in a bid to compel him to vacate his seat when he left Warisan and honour their pledge.