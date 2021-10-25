Report: Lawyer Shafee gets passport back from court, can now fly to New York for son’s college enrolment

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is the latest accused public figure who has been permitted by the court to temporarily take back his impounded passport so he can travel overseas.

High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin approved Muhammad Shafee’s application for the passport to be released from today until December 3 so he can fly to the United States and oversee his son’s enrolment into a tertiary education institution in New York, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Shafee had surrendered his passport to the court as part of bail conditions in his ongoing trial for alleged money laundering involving RM9.5 million received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

MORE TO COME