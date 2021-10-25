Bumiputera development action framework to be announced by PM end of the year, Parliament told

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said the framework was scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Bumiputera development action framework that was announced in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) will launched at the end of the year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid.

Mastura said the framework, which would detail the key initiatives to achieve the goal of improving the economy of the Bumiputera over the next 10 years, was scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It will be a continuation of the previous policy to improve the economy and socio-economic status of the Bumiputeras, especially to face the post-Covid-19 pandemic era,” she said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mastura was responding to a question by Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who wanted to know that the current status of the Bumiputera development action framework and the involvement of Bumiputera mandated government agencies such as the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) in developing the framework.

Mastura said TERAJU, as the secretariat in developing the framework, had conducted engagement sessions with 32 ministries, government agencies and industry players since last April until July.

“It succeeded in identifying 142 development programmes and initiatives to drive Bumiputera socio -economic development with a gross operating surplus amounting to RM201.5 billion by 2030 and the creation of 406,995 jobs.

“Funds amounting to RM106.47 billion from the public and private sectors will be injected into pilot projects and initiatives identified to achieve the final target of KEGA (Key Economic Growth Area) & Priority Area,” she added.

She said the programme was expected to strengthen, prepare and sustain Bumiputera businesses to remain competitive and successful at the domestic, regional and global levels.

It is also to increase the participation of Bumiputera companies in the export-oriented global value chain of high value-added products, she added. — Bernama

