Rahang historical railway is a new tourism trail in N. Sembilan, says Seremban council tourism chief

The Rahang Historical Rail Tourism site in Kampung Chedang was the Seremban-Port Dickson railway line built in 1891 and the second major railway track in Malaysia after the Kuala Sepetang (Port Weld)-Taiping line during the British colonial era. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Oct 23 — The century-old Rahang railway site is ideally poised to become a new tourist heritage destination for Negri Sembilan, said Seremban City Council (MBS) Tourism Unit chief Shamaruddin Saidin.

He said the Rahang Historical Rail Tourism site in Kampung Chedang was the Seremban-Port Dickson railway line built in 1891 and the second major railway track in Malaysia after the Kuala Sepetang (Port Weld)-Taiping line during the British colonial era.

According to him, the 40-km track from Seremban to Port Dickson was totally shut down in 2008.

“It also connects Sungei Ujong (Seremban) to Port Dickson, to form the most significant transportation route for export of tin ore, coffee and rubber to Europe in its heyday.

“Hence today, we are highlighting this historical trail to domestic tourists as well as out-of-state visitors as a tourist attraction for the state,” he told reporters after the ‘Gotong-Royong Rahang Historical Rail Tourism 2021 (Community Base Tourism) programme here today.

Also present was Rahang assemblywoman Mary Josephine Prittam Singh.

Shamaruddin said the tourism spot is expected to open to the public in January while the infrastructure is currently being upgraded and replicated with historical signage.

“This place is unique not just for its railway line but also its proximity to popular food stalls like ‘Warung Bambam’ and the Bakar Batu bridge,” he said. — Bernama