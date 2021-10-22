Najib’s son withdraws application to suspend High Court’s decision over unpaid taxes

Lawyer Wee Yeong Kang, representing Mohd Nazifuddin said this was following the Court of Appeal’s decision yesterday which allowed his client’s application for an interim stay of the summary judgment obtained by the IRB regarding the tax payment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin today withdrew his application to suspend the High Court’s decision ordering him to pay RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Lawyer Wee Yeong Kang, representing Mohd Nazifuddin said this was following the Court of Appeal’s decision yesterday which allowed his client’s application for an interim stay of the summary judgment obtained by the IRB regarding the tax payment.

“During the online case management proceedings (e-Review) today that was conducted before Deputy Registrar Rini Triany Muhamad Ali, the court allowed us to withdraw the application filed on April 22 with the freedom (to re-file the application) and without cost,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Also attending the proceedings was lawyer Athari Faris Ammerry Hussein, representing the IRB.

The High Court had on July 6 last year, ordered Mohd Nazifuddin to pay RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes to IRB after allowing the board's application to enter a summary judgment against him in its tax arrears suit seeking to recover the unpaid amount from him between 2011 and 2017.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal allowed the applications by Mohd Nazifuddin and his father for an interim stay of the summary judgment obtained by the IRB pending their leave to appeal at the Federal Court. ― Bernama