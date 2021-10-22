Cops cripple syndicate using luxury condominium unit to store drugs worth RM1.17m in KL

KL deputy police chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo (centre) shows the drugs that were packed in Chinese tea plastic bags at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, October 22, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― City police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate with drugs worth RM1.17 million after a luxury condominium unit that was converted into a store to stock drugs was raided on Tuesday.

In the swoop, police also detained a local man.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yong Lei Choo said the suspect was arrested at the luxury condominium car park located in Jalan Bukit Palma 2, Kajang, at 1.30pm.

She said the arrest of the 31 year-old suspect was based on information from intelligence conducted since early September.

“Police found syabu weighing 1.05 kilogramme (kg) which were packed in Chinese tea plastic bags filled in a backpack which was carried by the suspect.

“Following the arrest, the suspect brought the police to a condominium unit in the same area and found heroin weighing 8.05 kg and syabu weighing 3.12kg in one of the rooms at the luxury condominium,” she said at a press conference held at Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Yong said the suspect also took the police to another luxury condominium near Taman Teknologi Mint, Bangi and found syabu and heroin weighing 21.1kg and 12.61kg respectively.

“The suspect then took the police to a double-storey terrace house in Seri Kembangan and found cash totalling RM60,520,” she said.

According to Yong, based on initial investigations, the syndicate had rented the luxury condominium to be converted into a drug storage facility for between RM1,200 to RM1,800 a month.

She also said the overall drugs seized weighed 45.93kg.

“The suspect is being remanded until October 26 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. We are now tracking down the remaining syndicate members who are still at large,” she added. ― Bernama