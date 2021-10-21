PM: Committees set up to organise northern peninsular states’ development under 4th National Physical Plan

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officiates the soft launch of Keluarga Malaysia at Auditorium Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the establishment of Regional Planning Committees for states in the north of Peninsular Malaysia, after approving the 4th National Physical Plan (RFN4) and the National Coastal Zone Physical Plan-2 (RFZPPN-2) today.

In a statement, Ismail said the National Physical Planning Council (MRFN) had discussed eight agendas under provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976.

The PM was the chair of the council that included all the mentri besar and chief ministers of Malaysia.

“The National Physical Plan (RFN) is the highest-level document in the national land use planning system. In accordance with the requirements of the provisions under subsection 6B (4) of Act 172, the RFN shall be reviewed every five years, in accordance with the preparation of the Five-Year Malaysia Plan or if and when directed by the MRFN.

“This RFN4 is prepared to determine the direction of physical development including economic, environmental and social for all planning areas in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“The implementation of the NPP4 requires the involvement of various parties at every stage of planning and development, whether at the Federal, state or local levels,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail added that RFN4 has outlined three development thrusts, 11 strategic directions, 39 strategies and 120 actions covering all areas of physical, economic, environmental and social planning.

He said that for the Regional Planning Committee (JPW) for the northern peninsular states (Penang, Kedah, Perak and Perlis), its main function is to coordinate planning issues that cross the borders of two or more states as well as to advise state governments and local authorities in the region on appropriate development plans for the region.

“This is the fourth JPW to be approved for its establishment by the MPFN, after the JPW for the Border Area Between Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor; JPW for Cameron Highlands, Kinta and Lojing; and JPW for the Pekan-Kuantan-Kemaman-Dungun-Jerantut Inter-District Boundary Area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Coastal Zone Physical Plan (RFZPPN-2) is a strategic land use plan that outlines the direction of the use, conservation and management of coastal resources in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“RFZPPN-2 was formulated taking into account aspects of geohazard threats such as coastal erosion and climate change factors that will affect the socio-economy and environment. In addition, the Coastal Vulnerability Index or Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) is also an important instrument taken into account in RFZPPN-2,” he said.