EMCO at Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Pahang from Oct 22, says NSC

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Mukim Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang from October 22 to November 4.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made after evaluating a Health Ministry risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trends in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He added that there were no extensions in existing EMCOs and no EMCOs were lifted today. — Bernama