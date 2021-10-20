Army retiree’s murder: Suspect’s remand extended for seven days

The remand of a soldier believed to be involved in the murder of an army retiree has been extended for another seven days until October 27. — Istock pic

TAIPING, Oct 20 — The remand of a soldier believed to be involved in the murder of an army retiree has been extended for another seven days until October 27.

Magistrate Nurfarah Syahidah Mohd Noh granted the extension against the 34-year-old suspect following an application by the police to facilitate investigation.

The suspect, a warrant officer at an army camp in Kamunting, had earlier been remanded for seven days from October 14 and the order expired today.

Selama district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Saad said another suspect, a 31-year-old self-employed man, was in remand until October 22.

The soldier was arrested over the murder of a retired serviceman whom he had suspected of having an affair with his wife.

The body of a 42-year-old army retiree was found with nine stab wounds in Bukit Sumpitan, Selama, on October 13. He was believed to have been killed three days earlier. — Bernama