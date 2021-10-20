‘Ailisi Acne Purifying Cream’ found to contain scheduled poison clindamycin, says Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The public has been reminded not to purchase or use the cosmetic product ‘Ailisi Acne Purifying Cream’ as it has been found to contain the scheduled poison clindamycin.

Health Ministry Pharmacy Services Senior Director Norhaliza A Halim said the notification for the product has been cancelled, and all sales and distribution would be a violation of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and therefore must cease with immediate effect.

She said products containing clindamycin must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used under the advice of a healthcare professional.

“The use of antibiotics (clindamycin) without the supervision of a healthcare professional can cause health complications and increase the risk of resistance which in turn reduce future treatment efficacy levels,” she said in a statement today.

Norhaliza said individuals who commit the offence can be fined not more than RM25,000 or face a maximum of three years imprisonment, or both, for the first offence and fined not more than RM50,000 or a maximum of five years imprisonment, or both, for subsequent offences.

Companies that commit the offence, meanwhile, can be fined up to RM50,000 the first time and RM100,000 for subsequent offences, she added.

She said the public is advised to stop using the product and to seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects. — Bernama