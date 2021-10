People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Health Ministry (MoH) announced that 5,745 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, a slight increase from yesterday’s 5,434.

This is the second day that cases have been below the 6,000-mark, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,401,866.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 152,478 Covid-19 tests were also done today, of which only 3.77 per cent returned positive.

MORE TO COME