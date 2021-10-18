With predecessor Osman recuperating from stroke, PKR calls for meeting with MB before tabling of Johor budget

Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, Oct 18 — Johor PKR called on Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to immediately hold a meeting with the Opposition coalition to discuss the state Budget 2022, following Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian’s recent health condition.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the state’s budget is expected to be tabled on November 25, however he highlighted concerns that former mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian is currently hospitalised after suffering a stroke last Wednesday.

The Bukit Batu assemblyman explained that in Johor, each assemblyman must be physically present in the state assembly to cast their votes for the budget to be passed.

“It is unlikely that (YB) Osman will be able to make it for the tabling of the budget during the state assembly next month due to his current condition.

“Due to this, the state government under the leadership of Hasni, is holding on to a much thinner support compared to federal government,” said Puah when met at a press conference held at his Bukit Batu service centre in Taman Tropika here today.

Puah said with the latest development, he urged Hasni to immediately convene a meeting to discuss with Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen in getting their views before the tabling of the state budget.

He said that the state budget needed to be passed and such a situation can put the government under a difficult situation if faced with a hung state assembly.

“Johor PH would support the budget if it concerns the people’s welfare, especially during unprecedented times,” said Puah.

Hasni’s administration is currently holding the state with a simple majority, with only 29 seats against Pakatan Harapan’s 27.

At present, Johor is under Barisan Nasional and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies as a ruling coalition. It is led by Hasni who is from Umno.

Osman, who is from Bersatu, suffered a stroke at his home here on Wednesday before being rushed to a private hospital.

The 70-year-old seasoned politician was later transferred to a Hospital Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Serdang and is currently being treated for his stroke.

Osman was the 16th Johor mentri besar and the first from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after the 14th general election (GE14) in May 2018.

He held office for about 11 months before resigning from the mentri besar’s post in April 2019.