Sixty-three more die of Covid-19 in Malaysia; Selangor records slight drop in new cases

A cremation ceremony is carried out during the Covid 19 pandemic at the Sentul Hindu Crematorium August 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia lost 63 people to Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 27,921.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website , out of the total number of deaths yesterday, 11 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Perlis had the highest fatality rate, with 82.4 deaths per 1,000,000 people. This was followed by Sarawak with 53.6 deaths per 1,000,000 people and Penang with 45.1 deaths per 1,000,000 people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 26.3 per 1,000,000 people, with 10 other states recording lower averages. They are Melaka (24.7), Kedah (17.4), Pahang (15.5), Terengganu (15.1), Kuala Lumpur (13.5), Selangor (13.0) and Putrajaya (9.1).

Labuan is the only state that recorded a zero fatality rate.

The CovidNow website showed that 67 per cent of the deaths were unvaccinated individuals, while 22.7 per cent were partially vaccinated and 10.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 45.6 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.1 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.8 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 6,133 new cases with only Selangor (1,034) recording more than a thousand new daily cases.

This was followed by Johor with 731 new cases, Sarawak (730), Kelantan (572), Sabah (503), Perak (460), Penang (438), Kedah (370), Terengganu (319), Pahang (301), Negri Sembilan (224), Melaka (206), and Kuala Lumpur (175).

Perlis recorded 51 new cases, Putrajaya 22 and Labuan three.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,385,599.