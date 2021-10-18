SDMC: Daily Covid-19cases continue to drop in Sarawak

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 81 — The number of Covid-19 daily cases in Sarawak continued to decline, with 694 reported today compared to 730 yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement said out of the new cases, only 38 involved lung infection that required oxygen support or ventilators.

“The other 656 cases have mild or no symptoms, bringing the cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now to 232,224,” it said.

Among the areas recording high number of cases today were Kuching with 187, the highest, followed by Miri (139) and Sibu (88), according to JPBN.

Also, 13 fatalities from Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Oct 13 to 16, while there are still 45 active clusters in the state. — Bernama