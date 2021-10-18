Sabah eases more Covid-19 restriction

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — As Sabah officially moves in Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, it is further easing restrictions.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said that among the latest stand operating procedures was that the federal civil service may return to an 80 per cent workforce capacity while the state will be at a 90 per cent limit.

For e-hailing services, only three passengers will be allowed to join the driver while other public transport services like buses and trains are also limited to a 75 per cent capacity.

Cyber cafes and centres will be allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm with a 50 per cent capacity and meeting, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) activities may resume, also with a 50 per cent capacity and provided every participant is fully vaccinated.

Shopping malls, which are allowed to operate till 10pm, may now officially open their fitting rooms while changing rooms, showers and prayer rooms in club house are also allowed to open.

Children under 12 years’ old and vaccinated teens are also allowed to use sports facilities and sports tournaments and competitions under 250 participants may be organised with permission.

Masidi also announced that children’s entertainment and theme parks like indoor playgrounds, family entertainment centres and family karaoke centres may operate, along with tuitions, music and dance classic and other extracurricular activities.

The state is still at a 71 per cent vaccination rate of its adult population, behind the 93 per cent national average.

However, Covid-19 cases have been steadily reducing, reaching 497 cases today or the first time this number has been below 500 since late July.