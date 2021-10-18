Let’s make it Nov 2, says Ka Siong of cabotage policy debate with Guan Eng

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong seen at Umno headquarters, August 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has said he is ready to debate the cabotage policy with DAP’s Lim Guan Eng on November 2.

In a Facebook post, Wee said he has been in contact with local television channel TV3 over the proposed date.

He also chided Lim for making allegedly slanderous remarks in a Facebook posting three days ago on the debate and reminded the Bagan MP that he had always planned to hold the debate after the tabling of Budget 2022.

“If you want to argue, I'm fine. Indeed, from the beginning I was OK, never refused and never absent.

“I have said before, choose any date after Budget 2022 is tabled.

“A TV3 producer also contacted my office and suggested November 2, 2021. I replied ‘OK’ straightaway!” he said in the Facebook post.

Wee said that Guan Eng should stop making allegedly slanderous comments on the cabotage policy debate.

“I urge LGE (Lim Guan Eng) to calm down, stop this slander. Low class and unprofessional!” he added.

Three days ago, the DAP secretary-general asked Wee why he has remained silent after challenging him to debate the government’s cabotage policy.

The Opposition lawmaker asked Wee if he regretted throwing down the gauntlet.

The pair have bickered publicly over the cabotage policy for the past few months.

On September 30, Wee denied in the Dewan Rakyat that his decision to revoke the cabotage exemption policy resulted in the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project by Facebook and Google bypassing Malaysia.

On October 5, in another Facebook post, Wee said he was ready to debate Lim, who is a former finance minister, over the national cabotage policy.

He said he would not duck out of it and planned to set a suitable date on any TV channel or media outlet willing to air the encounter.