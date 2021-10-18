Don’t prevent others from moving up the ladder, Mahdzir reminds Umno members

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUDAT, Oct 18 — Umno members have been reminded not to be ‘ketam dalam bakul’ (those who prevent others from moving up the ladder) while championing the party’s struggles, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said.

Citing the Malay idiom which implies that crabs in a basket will pull down the ones climbing out, Mahdzir said such situations should never happen in Umno if the party wants to remain relevant.

“Do not be like crabs in a basket, when one is climbing up, the rest will drag it down, and eventually not a single one gets out. Don’t let this happen in Umno, so let us be in solidarity to continue the party’s agenda and struggles.

“From Perlis to Sabah, Umno is a party structured at every level. We must continue to strengthen the party to prepare for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Umno’s strength is in its grassroots. We want to win the election and resume the agenda of developing the country,” Mahdzir, who is also Rural Development Minister, said in his speech when officiating the annual meetings for Umno branches in the Bengkoka and Pitas state constituencies here today.

Also present were Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad and Kudat division chief Akram Ismail.

Mahdzir said Umno greatly appreciates members who are committed to the party’s struggles as the party’s strength lies in its grassroots whose loyalty never wavered despite being tested with situations of having lost party leaders.

“In 2018, when several of our friends in the party leadership left, I did not really care where they went to, but what I know is spirits remained high among branch members and the division leadership who carried on championing the party’s struggles,” he said.

“Loyal (party) members are the ones who ensured Umno’s continuity and survival nationwide. Umno members should also not be embarrassed to wear the party’s red shirt or introduce themselves as Umno members,” he said. — Bernama