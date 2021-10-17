Umno candidates for Melaka election, GE15 to be finalised by three top leaders, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at a press conference in the Dewan Rakyat’s media centre, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The selection of candidates to be fielded by Umno for the Melaka state election and 15th general election will no longer be decided by the party president only.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on the other hand, the matter would be determined jointly with deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and vice-president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also the Prime Minister.

“This means we three agree that (candidates to be selected) must be individuals who winnable, acceptable and likeable to the voters,” he said when closing the Umno President Cup Oratory competition today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the appointment letters would not however be signed if the candidate is not agreed at BN level. — Bernama