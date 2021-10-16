Flouting SOP: 112 patrons at nightspot fined RM580,000

Six of the patrons in the raid tested positive for drugs and were detained under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Police raided an entertainment centre here at midnight yesterday and issued compounds totalling RM580,000 to 112 patrons for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief Datuk Azman Ayob said in a statement today that police also issued a RM25,000 compound to the owner of the premises.

According to Azman, six of the patrons tested positive for drugs and were detained under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, adding that police also seized 43 bottles of liquor which were opened and 37 bottles intact under Section 76 of the Excise Act 1967.

Meanwhile, in Penang, two business premises, including a famous nasi kandar restaurant in George Town, and six individuals were issued compounds totalling RM38,000 for flouting the SOP on Covid-19.

Penang Deputy Police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said SOP-compliance checks carried out yesterday found that six patrons who had not been fully vaccinated dining in at a bar and restaurant in Jalan Magazine.

He said the premises owner was also compounded for allowing the six, four men and two women aged between 23 and 37, to dine in despite not being fully vaccinated.

“Meanwhile, the nasi kandar restaurant was compounded because several workers failed to check-in through their MySejahtera application,” he said. — Bernama